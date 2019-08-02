NOPD: Suspect sought for robbing three downtown hotels

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is seeking assistance in identifying and locating a subject believed to be responsible for three business burglaries in the Eighth District.
The incidents occurred on July 20 in the 900 block of Canal Street around 4:59 a.m.; August 1 in the 1300 block of Canal Street around 10:00 p.m.; and on August 2, in the 100 block of Iberville Street at about 2:25 a.m.
During all three incidents, a subject entered into hotels via the lobby, and made his way to office areas where he reportedly forced his way into the offices. The subject then allegedly removed tablets, cell phones and other items from the locations.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.