Person found shot to death in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a person is dead following a shooting in the Seventh Ward overnight.
The shooting was reported just after midnight.
When officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of North Rocheblave Street they found an unidentified victim dead at the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
