Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater searching for a new dance for 2019

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Last season, Teddy Bridgewater made more noise off the field, then on it. Bridgewater's "bike life" dance galvanized the Saints locker room. Even the Brees boys were "all-in." But that was last year, now it's what's next?
“I was actually talking to the kid, R.J., who created the dance last year. I told him, 'hey I need a new dance for this year, I can’t be doing the same dance. He’s like, ‘don’t worry I got something coming for you.’I’m like I need it right now. We’re about to start real soon,” said Teddy Bridgewater.
While R.J. Delancy is in the lab working on a new dance, Teddy and the Saints will continue fine tuning their craft for a Super Bowl run. With possible victories in the Saints future, comes more time for a new dance craze.
“The way I see it, the more we win, the more we dance. I don’t know what dance is going to take place. The more we win, the more we dance,” said Bridgewater.
Delancy will be a senior this fall at Northwestern High. He’s verbally committed to Louisville, the same school Bridgewater attended. In Metairie, Garland Gillen, back to you.
