Shelby: Typical Summer Weather

This week will finish out near normal with a 30-40% chance for rain and highs near 90. Daily shower and storm chances will continue into the weekend, but they will be spotty in nature.
Storm coverage may increase a bit next week, then looking ahead to the end of next week, we may get hotter with less rain. All in all, it appears to be a typical summer pattern for the foreseeable future.
Tropical impacts are not expected in the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.
