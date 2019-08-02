Southern Jags off and running on first day of practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern football team hit the field at A.W. Mumford Stadium early Friday morning for day one of preseason practice.
The Jags got started at 7:45 a.m.
Head coach Dawson Odums is going into his eighth year as the man in charge on The Bluff.
His team is coming off a SWAC West title and are picked to win the division again this year.
Craig Loper was at practice and got a chance to talk to Odums, as well as some of the players, about the upcoming season.
He will have complete coverage on 9News at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.
