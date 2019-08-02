St. John Sheriff asks second suspect in Reserve double homicide to turn himself in

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - Murder suspect Theron Williams is currently booked on two counts of second degree murder after Kyron Perriloux and his cousin Kerell Sanders were found dead inside a car after being shot.
The victims’ car was found in a ditch on the side of the road in Reserve.
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says he believes the two men were hunted down.
Deputies say they were able to identify both suspects from surveillance video which identified a truck pulling alongside the victims and began shooting at them while they were driving on Airline Highway.
Both suspects have a lengthy criminal records and have been arrested a combined 19 times.
During a press conference Friday, Sheriff Tregre spoke directly to suspect Kelvin Taylor and pleaded with him to do the right thing and turn himself in to law enforcement.
“Mr. Taylor, if you are listening or you have a family member listening to this, turn yourself in. We know who you are. It’s only a matter of time before we find you. I don’t care if you turn yourself in with your family, your attorney, your pastor or whoever you’re comfortable with. Turn yourself in,” says Tregre.
Tregre says he did believe the suspects knew the victims but did not go into details about the motive.
Anyone who has any information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Tip Line.
