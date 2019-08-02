Summer storms may increase next week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a pretty wet July, August will start fairly normal. Daily shower and storm chances will continue into the weekend but they will be spotty in nature. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s.
Storm coverage may increase a bit next week. Looking ahead to the end of next week, it’s possible it may get hotter with less rain. All in all a fairly typical summer pattern for the foreseeable future.
Tropical impacts are not expected in the Gulf of Mexico through at least the weekend.
