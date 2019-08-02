Tavor X95 Rifle stolen from vehicle in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are looking for someone who stole a firearmduring a vehicle burglary in the 3700 block of Rue Nadine on Thursday (Aug. 1).
The victim reported parking his vehicle in the rear driveway of his residence at about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. When he returned to the location on Thursday at about 2:40 p.m., he observed his IWI Tavor X95 rifle, serial number T0068047, missing from the rear cargo area of his vehicle.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
