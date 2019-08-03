FOX 8 collecting supplies for annual School Supply Drive

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - FOX 8 is collecting school supplies for area schools during our annual FOX 8 School Supply Drive.
Our FOX 8 Team will be at three Walmart locations in three parishes this year accepting donations for area schools.
You can purchase supplies and drop them off at one of the three locations in Orleans Parish, Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish.
- 1901 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, LA
- 8912 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, LA
- 880 N Highway 190, Covington, LA
Once the drive is complete, we will be donating the supplies directly to Orleans Parish Schools, Jefferson Parish Schools and St. Tammany Parish Schools who will distribute them to children who need them.
For more information, visit www.fox8live.com/school.
