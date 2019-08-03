JPSO: Man found shot to death near West Bank Expressway

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was found shot to death in Gretna early Saturday morning.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies responded to a call of a shooting around 5:15 a.m. in the 100 block of West Bank Expressway. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified male unconscious. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the JPSO Investigations Bureau at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
