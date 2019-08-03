LSP: Slidell man killed after motorcyle crashes into truck

LACOMBE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police say a Slidell man was killed Friday night following a motorcycle crash.
State Police say the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of US 190 and Tranquility Road in Lacombe.
According to investigators, 22-year-old Cody Michael Doucette was riding a 2007 Suzuki GSX motorcycle eastbound on US 190 at a high rate of speed when a 2000 Ford F-150 pulled into the path of Doucette’s motorcycle. Doucette crashed into the side of the truck and was ejected from the motorcycle.
Doucette suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, 59-year-old Richard Matthews, was not injured in the crash.
State Police do not believe impairment played a part in the crash. Matthews provided State Troopers with a voluntary breath sample which showed not signs of alcohol present. A routine toxicology test was taken from Doucett and will be submitted for analysis.
Matthews was issued a citation for failure to yield.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.