Man killed in Houma following nightclub fight, suspects in custody

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot and killed Saturday morning following a fight outside of a Houma nightclub.
According to Sheriff Jerry Larpenter, deputies were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Corporate Drive in Houma for a shooting around 2:15 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.
The victim has been identified by TPSO as Andrew Naquin of Houma.
Investigators later learned that prior to the shooting, a fight broke out in the parking lot of Vino's Night Club after it closed. During the fight, shots were fired and the suspects jumped into a silver Dodge Charger and fled the scene.
An off duty sheriff’s deputy later spotted the vehicle while he was working security at a casino on LA 20 in Thibodaux. The deputy followed the vehicle and performed a traffic stop before taking all three suspects into custody without incident. The suspects were transported to the the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office for questioning.
The case remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (985) 876-2500.
