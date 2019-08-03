One month remains for New Orleans amnesty program

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Residents in Orleans Parish have one more month left to participate in the Amnesty Late Fee Forgiveness Program to help clear past-due accounts with parking and camera tickets, sales and hotel/motel taxes, code enforcement violations, and library fees. The program expires on Sept. 3.
So for one more month, residents are being allowed in certain circumstances to pay fees without penalties or additional fees in order to get a fresh start when paying for City services.
Here is a breakdown of the work after the first two months:
PARKING AND CAMERA TICKETS
Total amnesty parking citations amount saved — $1,021,125
SALES AND HOTEL/MOTEL TAXES
Total amount of revenue waived — $397,069.49
CODE ENFORCEMENT VIOLATIONS
Total amount of revenue waived — $31,654.50
LIBRARY FEES
Dollar amount of fines forgiven — $113,696.37
