Senator Wesley Bishop announces he will not seek re-election

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -State Senator Wesley Bishop, who’s been the subject of a series of FOX 8 Lee Zurik Investigations, will not seek re-election in the Fall.
Bishop, who represents District Four, made the announcement in a statement Friday.
He told supporters it was a difficult decision, but time spent away from home hasn’t been easy..
Bishop’s full-time job is Associate Vice-Chancellor at Southern University New Orleans. FOX 8′s investigation “Unexcused Absence” uncovered how Bishop called in sick at SUNO while attending the legislative session.
He’s since had to cut taxpayers a $20,000 check for working in two places at the same time.
In a statement, Bishop said, "“To my Supporters, Friends and Residents of Senate District 4:
After much thought and prayerful consideration, I have made the decision that I will not run for re-election this fall.
This was a difficult decision. In fact, I have grappled with it for quite some time now. Serving in office has been a rewarding experience because I have worked hard to be an effective voice in Baton Rouge. I always put New Orleans first.
Between my time spent in the senate and the house, I have served almost a decade representing the residents of New Orleans. During that time, I believe that I fought hard for the people who sent me to the state capitol.
However, the time spent away from home has not been easy. While I will no longer serve in my current capacity, I will continue to remain active and focus my service on my local community to help increase the quality of life for all residents of New Orleans.
I am honored to have been elected by the great citizens of District 4. I would like to thank all of my current and former house and senate colleagues who I have had the privilege to serve with. In addition, I would like to thank the legislative staff that has made this experience both productive and memorable.
I am forever grateful for your trust and support during my tenure in the Louisiana Legislature. It has been the highlight of my career. “
