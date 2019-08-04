Baker Mayfield – aka ‘Frank the Tank’ – shotguns beer at Tribe game as crowd roars (video)

Baker Mayfield – aka ‘Frank the Tank’ – shotguns beer at Tribe game as crowd roars (video)
File photo - Baker Mayfield grabbed a beer can and let 'er rip Saturday evening in Cleveland as the Indians faced off against the Angels. (AP Photo/David Richard, File) (Source: David Richard)
By John Deike | August 3, 2019 at 8:35 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 11:02 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Alcoholic beverages should be consumed slowly and responsibly, but, when you’re Baker Mayfield, the rules are occasionally broken.

During Saturday night’s game, as the Cleveland Indians faced off against the Los Angeles Angels, a stadium camera spotted Mayfield in a suite and beamed the shot to the Jumbotron (or whatever we call it now).

While cloaked in a Francisco Lindor jersey, Mayfield jumped up, ripped a beer can open with his teeth and shotgunned it.

If you’re not familiar with the terminology, just watch and learn:

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.