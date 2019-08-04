Houma teen killed in single-vehicle crash, driver arrested

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police says a woman was arrested following a vehicle crash that left a Houma teen dead Sunday morning.
State Police responded to the crash just before 1 a.m. on LA 57 near Canebreak Avenue.
According to investigators, 35-year-old Reva Hood was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon southbound on LA 57 when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Hood was not injured in the crash. A passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, 15-year-old Makayla Gregoire, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office.
State Police arrested Hood after a breath sample showed her to be over the legal limit for alcohol. She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI second offense, obstruction of justice, careless operation, no seat belt and interfering with the duties of an officer.
