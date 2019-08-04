Nicondra: More afternoon storms as many head back to school

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It was a busy weekend for most as the back to school routine is coming together. Our summer pattern is in place so while it’s hard to tell exactly where the down pours will set up rain gear for pick up time is a good thing to keep on your list. Mornings will see storms starting just off shore and spreading north through the day. The stormiest conditions are likely from late morning through the peak of the afternoon. Strong high pressure to our west will edge east over the area late in the week. That won’t completely eliminate rain chances, but it will cut down on coverage with more people staying dry after mid-week into the weekend.