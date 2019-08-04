Nicondra: Rain chances stay elevated into the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Heavy down pours hit much of the metro area and a few other locations on Saturday afternoon leading to street flooding in a number of locations. Sunday you can expect similar conditions with most areas dry through the early morning and a few storms coming together by the afternoon hours. Those that see the rain can expect a quick inch or more. A weakness in the edge of high pressure to our west will allow for a bit more coverage to start the week. Later in the week high pressure settles in from the west limiting rain chances and allowing for warmer temperatures.
