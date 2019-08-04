NOPD: 1 killed in Mid-City double shooting

August 3, 2019 at 9:29 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 9:33 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Mid-City Saturday night (Aug. 3), according to New Orleans police.

NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said the double shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 400 block of Genois Street. One of the victims was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle, Looney said, where he was later pronounced dead.

The second victim was brought to the hospital by EMS.

No additional information was immediately available, FOX 8 will update this story as more details become clear.

