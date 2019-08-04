Report: Zachary woman arrested after striking, injuring officer with her car

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested Saturday after she struck and injured an officer while fleeing from police in Zachary.
On Aug. 3 at around 5:38 p.m., officers were sent out to a home on Brush Creek Court about a report of potential child abuse.
Once officers arrived to the home, a 16-year-old teenager said his mother’s boyfriend “committed battery on him,” according to the incident report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
The mother, Jennifer Smith, met officers at the door and refused to tell them the location of her boyfriend. The police report stated Smith refused to identify herself and told officers to get off her property.
The police report also noted that Smith is connected with previous incidents.
While the teenager was writing a statement, the double-garage door opened and two vehicles began backing out of the garage. Officers ordered Smith, who was driving a Ford Fusion, to stop, but she refused, according to Smith’s probable cause report.
Officers tried to block the driveway to keep Smith from driving, but Smith backed into her neighbor’s driveway, drove across their yard and fled the scene.
While she did this, officers had to jump out of the way in order to not get hit by the vehicle. One officer, however, was not able to get out of the way and Smith’s vehicle struck him twice before she fled. The officer suffered from a sprained ankle because of the crash.
Officers started pursuing Smith toward Highway 64, but lost sight of the vehicle.
After patrolling the area, officers spotted the car traveling westbound on Highway 64 before it turned north on Knight Drive. A patrol unit with flashing lights followed the vehicle that began accelerating northbound. Officers were finally able to stop Smith near Fox Hunt Drive.
Smith refused to get out of the car or provide her identity to officers. After they gave her several verbal warnings, officers broke her front passenger-side window in order to get her out of the vehicle.
Smith continued to resist while she was being arrested, according to the probable cause report.
Once arrested, Smith was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and is charged with battery of an officer, resisting an officer, flight from an officer and criminal trespassing.
