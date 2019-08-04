Zack: Heat & Storms The Next Few Days

Of course our normal summer pattern usually does get repetitive but not this repetitive. We can usually pull off a few days of no rain in summer but nope, not this year. That may change later in the upcoming work week but for now, the remainder of the weekend looks to be much of the same. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds today before we pop those summer downpours by late morning into the afternoon. This is the usual sea breeze activity so those of you along the coast get the activity earlier before it moves inland through the late morning into the afternoon.