Zack: Heat & Storms The Next Few Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s like hitting the replay button over and over and over, that is certainly what the weather pattern has felt like lately.
Of course our normal summer pattern usually does get repetitive but not this repetitive. We can usually pull off a few days of no rain in summer but nope, not this year. That may change later in the upcoming work week but for now, the remainder of the weekend looks to be much of the same. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds today before we pop those summer downpours by late morning into the afternoon. This is the usual sea breeze activity so those of you along the coast get the activity earlier before it moves inland through the late morning into the afternoon.
The new work week will see normal rain chances for the first half before we start to transition into that slightly drier and hotter pattern. This is due to an area of high pressure building a little closer to us. I don’t foresee rain chances totally being removed from the forecast but there should be a noticeable drying trend. Highs will respond into the middle 90s.
That one area the National Hurricane Center has been monitoring east of the Lesser Antilles now only has a 10% chance of development. Nearly all models have dropped it so all looks to remain quiet in the tropics the next few days.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.