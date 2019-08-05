Bruce: More Storms To Start The Work Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Above average rain chances through Tuesday. The most likely time for rain is late morning into the afternoon.Like this morning, some heavy storms may form causing sporatic street flooding. Highs will reach around the average of 92 depending on how much rain you get. Overnight lows will only drop to the mid to upper 70s.
Mid to late week, high pressure will build in and suppress rain chances. They won't drop to zero, but a 20% chance is drier than normal for this time of year. Outside of stray storms, highs will reach the mid 90s.
No development is expected in the tropics this week.
