Don’t overlook LB Demario Davis within Saints defense

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - If adding tight end Jared Cook to the offense is the pivotal piece that changes the game for that side of the ball, what’s the equivalent on defense? The answer is actually someone who’s already on the roster: linebacker Demario Davis. From run stopper, to being able to get to the quarterback on the blitz, to his pass coverage just about anywhere on the field, he was the Saints game-changer last year, and a huge reason they were so successful against the run.