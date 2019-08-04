Emergency crews responding to crash involving multiple vehicles, 18-wheeler in Livingston Parish

By Kevin Foster | August 4, 2019 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 7:40 PM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews are responding to the area of I-12 West near the Holden and Satsuma exits, where multiple vehicles are said to have collided.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protections District #10 said via it’s Facebook that “18-wheelers and multiple vehicles [were] involved in accidents on the westbound side between Holden and Livingston.”

At least two people were transported to the hospital. It’s unclear how many crashes occurred in the area.

Another multi-vehicle crash occurred in the area on Saturday, August 3.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

