Family of Alton Sterling reacts following apology from police, settlement with department

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Alton Sterling’s family members say they now have a little more peace after Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul publicly apologized for the 2016 officer-involved shooting death of Sterling.
“This was the first time I could breathe. Finally, the truth has come out, finally. That’s all we ever wanted to hear. We were never against the police, never,” said Sandra Sterling, Alton’s aunt.
Chief Paul’s apology also impacted community leaders. Eugene Collins, Baton Rouge NAACP president, worked closely with the Sterling family. He says he was shocked to see the chief so transparent about former officer, Blane Salomoni’s, attempt to overturn his termination.
“There’s a whole different comfort level that I have today in that police department than I had yesterday based on what Chief Paul stated today. I’ve never seen a sitting police chief say those things. That statement today, I think will do a great deal to heal our community as well as let our community know they’re still valued,” said Collins.
Sandra says her family will continue to move forward.
“It’s been a tough fight. I’m tired. I’m ready to move forward. I’m ready to press it forward. I’m ready to get my life back, 'cause my life was taken away from me with Alton,” she said.
