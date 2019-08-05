Former Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch dead at age 71

One of the game's top deep threats during his 14 NFL seasons in Oakland and Los Angeles, Branch was an All-Pro three straight seasons (1974-76) and made four Pro Bowls. He scored 67 touchdowns through the air, leading the NFL in TD receptions in 1974 with 13 and in 1076 with 12. Branch also had a league-high 1,092 yards receiving in 1974.