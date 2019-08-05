Grand jury dismisses charges against officers involved in shooting death of Myron Flowers

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - On Monday, Aug. 5, an East Feliciana Parish grand jury returned no true bills of indictment for an officer and deputy involved in the shooting death of Myron Flowers, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Clinton in April.
A no true bill of indictment means a grand jury could not find enough evidence to bring charges against a defendant.
Flowers was shot and killed during a traffic stop along LA 10 in Clinton near Jackson Street on Friday, April 12. In a press conference after the incident, Sheriff Jeff Travis said Flowers was a backseat passenger in the vehicle and Deputy Cullen Wilson, who made the stop, noticed Flowers had a gun and tried to “secure it,” according to Travis.
Clinton Police Officer Richard Boudoin also responded to the scene.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- E Feliciana deputy back on duty after officer-involved shooting death of Myron Flowers
- Community marches for transparency in officer-involved shooting
- Family pushes for body cams following deadly officer-involved shooting in Clinton
- Autopsy completed for man killed in Clinton officer-involved shooting
- Police release new details in deadly E. Feliciana officer-involved shooting
“We have been confident all along that our deputy’s actions were legal and we appreciate the grand jury’s action today. We are anxious to put this behind us so that we can continue to focus on serving the public," said EFPSO Chief Deputy Greg Phares.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.