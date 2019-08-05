Local barber attempts to set world record for free haircuts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A local barber is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the most free back to school haircuts and kids lined up outside the House of Fades Barbershop on Bayou Road to get their turn Sunday (Aug. 4).
Brandus Mercadel, known as Fatt Da Barber, didn’t charge any of his customers. He said it wasn’t just about the record -- which previously did not exist -- but mostly about helping kids in need look their best for the new school year.
“We’re pretty much doing back to school, free back to school haircuts, and I broke a Guinness World Record,” Mercadel said. “To the parents that don’t have enough, or just enough to buy their uniforms, I’m gonna take y’all’s slack. I’m gonna catch that extra weight for you. I’m Uncle Fatt. Even if I don’t know you, I’m Uncle Fatt, I’m gonna catch your slack.”
Mercadel said he gave around 200 haircuts over a two day period.
