Satchmo Summer Fest 2019 wraps up

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Satchmo Summer Fest 2019 wrapped up Sunday (Aug. 4), after a weekend full of music, food and fun.
The last day of the three-day festival started with a traditional jazz mass at St. Augustine Catholic Church, where dozens gathered for a special celebration of jazz music and the icon himself -- Louis Armstrong.
After mass, a Satchmo Salute parade was held and festival goers marched down to Armstrong Park and the Mint to star the rest of the show.
President and CEO of French Quarter Fest Inc., Emily Madero said while there are many live music performances and vendors to enjoy, it’s always important to remember the real reason to celebrate.
“This is a labor of love,” Madero said. "We’re here in the birth place of Louis Armstrong, who is one of the most important musicians in jazz and in music history, and was born here in New Orleans. We don’t have a 365 day a year brick and mortar museum, but what we do have is a festival that celebrates his music, talks about his life, keeps his legacy alive and celebrates the musicians that are playing locally here today.”
Sunday would have been Armstrong’s 118th birthday. This year marked the 19th year the festival was held in his honor in the French Quarter.
