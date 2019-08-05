School begins at John F. Kennedy High School; new leaders in place amid grade changing scandal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Students returning to John F. Kennedy High School Monday will meet new leaders.
This comes after 70 seniors were ineligible to graduate even though they walked across the stage. Some of those students who didn’t graduate had to take or re-take exams, enroll in Summer school, or take more classes this Fall.
One parent filed a lawsuit which says some students were not eligible after their grades were called into question due to a grading scandal.
An attorney representing the parent says there are essentially three groups of students they found did not qualify for a diploma. Those include students with excessive absences, students who participated in the grad-point program, and students whose grades were called into question because of the grade changing scandal.
The New Beginnings Foundation announced in July it will relinquish control of John F. Kennedy High.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.