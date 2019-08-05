Storms stick around but heat on the way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Summer storms will be around Tuesday and Wednesday. Downpours in spots will be possible and minor street flooding is always possible in this pattern.
By late week, the rain chances decrease and the temperatures go up. A heat wave will develop over Texas and Southeast Louisiana will be on the edge of it. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s by the end of the week and some areas especially north and west of the lake could see upper 90s.
Deep moisture will try to move back into the area by the end of the weekend and early next week. It will likely remain hot with a better chance for afternoon storms.
The tropics are quiet.
