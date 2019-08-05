STPSO corporal killed in Miss. collision

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A corporal with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was killed in a head-on collision in Mississippi Sunday afternoon (Aug. 4), STPSO said in a Facebook post.
Few details were immediately available, but the sheriff’s office identified him as Corporal Jonathan Panks, a member of the special operations division.
Cpl. Panks worked for STPSO for 13 years, in corrections, criminal patrol, street crimes and was currently assigned to the marine divisions, the sheriff’s office said. STPSO offered their condolences to Cpl. Panks’ fiancee, family and coworkers.
WLOX reported the crash happened on Interstate 10 in Harrison County near Menge. The driver of the other vehicle was also killed, according to WLOX.
