Wreck on I-10 near Menge Ave claims two lives

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A two-vehicle wreck caused traffic delays on Interstate 10 in Harrison County Sunday afternoon and resulted in two fatalities.
The head-on collision happened near the Menge Avenue exit at mile marker 23 around 1:30 p.m. When Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers arrived on scene, it appeared an eastbound Toyota Camry crossed the media and collided head-on with a westbound Chevrolet Silverado.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma. Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer identified him as 36 year-old Ross Labrosse.
All four occupants of the Chevrolet were taken to area hospitals. The driver, Jonathan Panks, was pronounced dead at Garden Park Medical Center around 2:30 p.m., with the cause of death as blunt force trauma.
Fellow deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office traveled to south Mississippi to escort Pank’s body back to Slidell.
Family friends tell us Pank’s group was driving back from his bachelor trip in Florida.
