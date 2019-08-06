Bruce: August Heat And Muggies Continue-PM Storms Around

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -No changes as we are locked into the typical summer pattern. Plan for the usual Summer storms Today and Wednesday. A few downpours are possible, and minor street flooding can’t be ruled out in this pattern. Otherwise, we’ll be hot with highs in the low 90s.
Later this week, rain chances decrease and the temperatures will rise to the mid 90s.
Feels-like temperatures will reach the triple digits for most of the afternoon.
Deep moisture will try to move back into the area by the end of the weekend and early next week. It will likely remain hot with a better chance for afternoon storms.
No development is expected in the tropics in the next five days.
