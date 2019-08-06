Gulfport murder suspect turns himself in

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Adisa Jemel Braziel,33, traveled to the Gulfport Police Department to turn himself in Monday. Braziel was wanted by police after he was identified as a suspect in a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting around 10:53 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of 39th Avenue at Emerald Pines Apartments. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Charles Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
After further investigation, police began searching for Braziel after he was named as a suspect. He originally fled the scene before officers arrived.
Braziel’s bond has been set at $1,000,000. He was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.
