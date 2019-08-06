Hottest weather since July 4th

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Hot high pressure will continue to move in our direction for the rest of the week and weekend. Temperatures will reach the middle 90s except near 90 near the water. By the weekend some upper 90s in spots may be possible.
A few storms will be in the forecast each day. By the weekend, the chance for storms may inch up a bit. They will likely be late day or evening storms so it will still get plenty hot before any rain.
The tropics are very quiet for August and no development is expected this week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.