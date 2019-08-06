'It’s senseless’: Mother of 9-year-old shooting victim speaks out against gun violence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Janneh Brazile never imagined her 9-year-old daughter would become the victim of gun violence.
“It’s still unreal. I literally woke up and thought it was a nightmare,” Brazile said. “She’s traumatized right now. She’s going through a ton. She’s had surgery. She’s had a blood transfusion, and she’s in a lot of pain."
Last week, a family gathering inside a Hollygrove apartment complex turned violent, Brazile said, when two uninvited men showed up and a fight broke out.
“One of them pulled out a gun and chased behind my nephew. The other stayed behind and he was shooting into the courtyard. I don’t know why, but he was shooting into the ground. The other guy who tried to get to my nephew shot into the house," Brazile said.
Inside the apartment, there were several children, including Brazile’s little girl.
“She had a 2-year-old in her arms, and she had my nephew, who is 2, and she pushed him out of the way as they were running. She got hit and fell to the ground, with the other baby in her arms,” Brazile said.
She said her daughter was trying to protect the other kids when she was shot in the leg.
“I’m so proud. I’m really proud of her," Brazile said. “She loves church. She asked me in the ambulance if she’d be able to go to church on Sunday.”
Brazile said the bullet shattered her daughter’s bone, causing her to need plates in her leg. While she is expected to make a full recovery, Brazille said her daughter will have to be in a wheelchair for months.
And though Brazile said she’s thankful her little girl will be OK, she is appalled by the amount of violence in New Orleans.
“It’s scary. My oldest is going off to college, and she’s thinking about staying and I said, ‘Nope, you’re not staying. You’ve got to go, because this violence has got to stop.’ It’s senseless. Innocent kids and innocent people are being killed and shot for nothing,” Brazile said.
