Lafourche Parish man sentenced to 40 years in jail for rape, battery

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A Montegut man pleaded guilty to rape and battery charges on Monday (Aug. 5) and was sentenced to 40 years in jail.
Teles Guidry, 38, physically battered and raped the victim multiple times after following the victim from a bar in August of 2017. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and arrested Guidry the following day.
“The victim was our main concern,” said Lafourche Parish Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet, who prosecuted the case. “This negotiated plea agreement is the max sentence allowed by law and it keeps the victim from taking the stand and reliving the most horrid night of her life in front of complete strangers.”
Guidry received the maximum sentence allowed by Louisiana law for second-degree rape.
Guidry, who had been out on bail with the condition that he submit to GPS monitoring, was taken into custody to begin serving his sentence with the Department of Corrections.
