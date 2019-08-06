A look at the candidates signed up for October’s election

A look at the candidates signed up for October’s election
Qualifying is underway for Louisiana's October election.
August 6, 2019 at 4:29 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 4:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The sign-up period for Louisiana's Oct. 12 primary election runs through Thursday. The top of the ballot will include the governor's race and competitions for six other statewide positions.

Take a look at who has qualified in your area here. (This link is unofficial until qualifying ends)

The candidates who have qualified for state seats are:

___

GOVERNOR:

Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville; John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland; Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, R-New Orleans; and Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge.

___

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

William "Billy" Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur.

___

SECRETARY OF STATE:

Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; and Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton.

___

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.

___

TREASURER

Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey.

___

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Michael "Mike" Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs; and Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth.

___

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

James "Jim" Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie; and Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge.

___

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:

Will Crain, R-Madisonville; Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie; and Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT

Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT

Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT

Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT

Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT

Timala “Timmie” Melancon, independent-Gueydan.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT

Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.