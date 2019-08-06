Medical marijuana available beginning Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a long wait, Louisiana residents will be able to pick up medical marijuana orders from licensed pharmacies across the state.
The first shipments of medicinal marijuana products be available at Willow Pharmacy in Madisonville, one of nine dispensaries in Louisiana.
The medical marijuana will be available in a liquid form and come in three different strengths ranging from a $100 to $180 an ounce.
But you can’t just walk in and buy the product. You must have a medical marijuana recommendation from one of the more than 120 doctors statewide who’ve been approved to issue them.
