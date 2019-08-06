Officer shot in leg while responding to domestic call; 2 detained

The Baton Rouge Police Departments says shots were fired at an apartment complex in the 900 block of Geranium Street near Aster Street several blocks north of Tiger Stadium around 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 while officers were responding to a domestic call. An officer with BRPD was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital for treatment, police say. Sources later said the officer is expected to be alright and that no arteries were hit.