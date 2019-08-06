Parent of JFK High School grad frustrated by ongoing fight for daughter’s diploma

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Students hopped off the bus at John F. Kennedy High School for their first day back from summer break Monday (Aug. 5), greeted by cheering alumni and staff.
But, while the day marked what leaders hoped would signal a new beginning after months of backlash from a grade-changing scandal, not everyone was cheering. Maya Harris was one of dozens of students caught up in the ordeal, which prevented them from graduating -- even after they walked across the stage and finished what they believed were the right requirements.
Harris’ mother, Melissa King, said her daughter worked all summer to complete the last class she needed to actually get that diploma. But, when the pair arrived on campus to pick it up Monday, they were disappointed yet again when no one there seemed to have an answer.
“She wanted to go to college. She wanted to go to South Eastern in Hammond, but she can’t do it because of the simple fact that she don’t have a diploma yet," King said. “Right now, I wish I had some information on who I really need to speak to. Because coming back and forth to the school is really not an option, because they don’t know.”
Meanwhile, another parent filed a lawsuit over the grade-fixing incident, which revealed that authorities became aware of the situation back in March. From there, school officials scrambled to verify students’ grades and transcripts.
Kevin George was brought in over a month ago as the charter’s new CEO to help provide solutions, which include having students take or re-take exams, enroll in summer school or take more classes this fall.
“We are working hand in hand with the department of education to make sure those kids that came to school this summer that completed summer school requirements receive their diplomas," George said. "We’re going to continue to work with families.”
George and the new principal at JFK, Harold Clay, said of the 155 students that walked across the stage in May, 85 of them were impacted by the scandal. Now, Clay said only about 30 students still need to complete their requirements.
“This isn’t lip service. This is what we actually do. The CEO and I really had some intense conversations about how we support kids where grave injustices have happened," Clay said.
Still, King said her daughter is sitting in limbo, just waiting to see when -- and if -- she can start her college career.
“I feel angry," King said. "I really feel angry because it’s wrong for what the system do to our kids.”
