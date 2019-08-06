Second suspect arrested in St. John Parish double murder

ST, JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A second suspect is behind bars for the killing of two people in St. John Parish.
St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre says 31-year-old Kelvin Taylor was taken into custody Monday (Aug. 5). He was booked on two counts of 2nd degree murder for the killings of cousins Kerell
Sanders, 18, and Kyron Perrilloux, 20 on July 30.
Deputies discovered Sanders and Perrilloux in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch at West Airline Highway and Dupont Street. Both subjects had been shot.
Theron J. Williams, 25, of New Orleans was arrested at a home in Jefferson Parish on August 1. He was booked with two counts of second degree murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.
