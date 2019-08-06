One of two suspects in Baton Rouge Walmart shooting still at large

Units with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are at the scene of a reported shooting at the Walmart on Burbank Drive. (Source: WAFB)
By Danae Leake | August 6, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 1:36 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One suspect is in custody and another is still at large following a reported shooting at a Walmart on Burbank.

Just before noon, dispatch received several calls about the reports of a shooting at the Walmart. Deputies arrived to learn that shots had been fired in the store.

Deputies evacuated the building, set up a perimeter and conducted a search inside the store.

Deputies arrested one suspect, but the other fled off in a light-colored sedan. Detectives are actively looking for the second suspect. He is a slightly built, thin, black male wearing black shorts, black shirt and short haircut.

The person who was injured was an innocent bystander, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

Sid Gautreaux said a verbal altercation at the customer service desk led to the shooting. Both of the suspects had hand guns.

EMS said there were no patients transported from the Walmart. The shooting victim was a 42-year-old male who drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Katie Johnston with BR General Communications confirms they are treating a person in fair condition.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome provided a statement in light of the shooting:

"Today, a shooting at a Walmart on Burbank Drive in the southern part of the City-Parish caused a brief panic for shoppers still on edge after two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio this weekend. It was a dispute between two people that escalated into careless violence. The incident is still under investigation. An innocent bystander did go to the hospital with a gunshot wound but no other injuries have been reported.

