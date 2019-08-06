“Silk” arrested for New Orleans East stabbing, police say

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his victim during an argument over money in the east.
Gordon “Silk” Johnson, 54, is charged with aggravated battery by cutting for the incident that happened on Aug. 1 at the intersection of Downman and Dwyer roads.
NOPD Seventh District detectives said around 7:26 p.m., Johnson allegedly approached the victim while the victim was seated in a vehicle and asked for money.
When the victim refused and exited the vehicle, Johnson then allegedly stabbed the victim with a brown-handled knife and then fled on foot.
Johnson was arrested without incident the next day.
