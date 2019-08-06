Suspected impaired driver charged with vehicular homicide after Westbank crash

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A 40-year-old man who was involved in a crash that killed three people was charged with vehicular homicide on Tuesday (Aug. 6), according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Todd Williams also faces other charges connected with the crash. He was expected to have a hearing on Wednesday. Deputies believe he was driving under the influence.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on June 17 on the upper level of U.S. Highway 90B at MacArthur Avenue, where three Good Samaritans had stopped to help a car with a flat tire, according to State Police.
All three -- 49-year-old Claude Williams Jr. of Gretna, 49-year-old William Leinart of Gretna and 66-year-old Ivan Chopin of Marrero -- were killed in the crash.
