Bruce: More August Heat With Spotty PM Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -High pressure will gradually build over the area through the end of the week and the weekend. Expect high temperatures to reach the mid 90s each afternoon for most of the area. Feels like temperatures will reach the triple digits, so taking heat precautions is recommended!
As far as rain goes, spotty storms will finish out the work week. We will see an influx of moisture over the weekend that will bump rain chances up again, but temperatures will remain hot for most of the day.
The tropics are very quiet for August and no development is expected this week.
