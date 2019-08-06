Coach O gives update on Tigers’ progress in fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron gave an update to the sports media on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 6:45 p.m. on the Tigers’ progress through fall camp.
You can watch the coach’s full remarks in the video above.
Tuesday marks the team’s fifth practice of camp, with LSU’s season opener against Georgia Southern schedule for Saturday, Aug. 31. The Tigers have lofty expectations in 2019, ranked No. 6 in the coaches’ preseason Top 25 poll.
