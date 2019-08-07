FOX 8 Defenders: City says 18-wheelers did not violate parking laws in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans said that 18-wheelers parking in a New Orleans East neighborhood are not in violation of any law.
Some residents who lived in areas near Morrison Rd. said big trucks – like tankers with flammable caution signs – would park along the road. It raised safety concerns for some neighbors.
With Morrison Road being as it is, being a prime thoroughfare for this neighborhood, this is a nice smooth section of Morrison Road. If you were to drive [further] down Morrison Road, nothing but potholes, so maybe the trucks could destroy this area too,” Warren Marigny said.
Marigny said he reached out to the city in a story that aired Tuesday night (Aug. 8). The city said it was the first they were made aware of the situation.
On Wednesday, the mayor’s office released this statement:
“The City’s Head of Towing Unit visited the site multiple times and did not observe any parking violations. It’s important to note that on the south side of Morrison, between New Castle and Martin Dr, it is not a violation for oversized vehicles to park there. The violation only applies in certain zoning areas (RD, RM, RD, B1, B1-A). That side of the street is not in any of those zoned classifications.”
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.