FOX 8 Defenders: Neighbor fed up with 18-wheelers parking in his neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After years of dealing with 18-wheelers parking in his neighborhood, New Orleans East resident Warren Marigny said he’s had enough.
“What prompted me to contact you is the oil tanker right there, when I passed the oil tanker with the big flammable caution sign on it, that scared me," Marigny said. “What would happen you know, if something blew up, the tanker blew up, right across the street from these homes, what would happen then?”
He said the problem has been going on for years now, but what took him and his neighbors over the edge is how long they now see the trucks parked on Morrison Road.
“The frequency of the truckers bringing their trucks here and just parking. That one down there has been here for a week." Marigny said. “There was seven here this weekend for about three or four days. How many more will be here next weekend?”
Not only does he have safety concerns, Marigny also said the trucks are an eyesore. Plus, he said he’s worried the trucks will have an impact on road conditions.
“With Morrison Road being as it is, being a prime thoroughfare for this neighborhood, this is a nice smooth section of Morrison Road. If you were to drive [further] down Morrison Road, nothing but potholes, so maybe the trucks could destroy this area too,” he said.
Now, Marigny is calling on the city for help, too.
“I’d say to the city, ‘Help us out, give us a hand. Just take a drive out here, see what’s going on,’” he said.
FOX 8 reached out to the city about Marigny’s concerns and a spokesperson said they’re looking into it.
